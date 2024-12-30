Pedri and Iñigo Martínez visited the Barcelona Hospital this Sunday on their traditional Christmas date, while other players from the FC Barcelona men’s first team did the same in other children’s hospitals in the Barcelona area, after the traditional open-door training at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Every year the Fundació FC Barcelona organizes this solidarity initiative, Christmas all yearwithin its Emotional Wellbeing program coinciding with the Christmas holidays to give children the opportunity to meet, see and talk in person with their Barça idols, at a very difficult time for these children, young people and their families.

Aware of their ability to bring positive emotions to children, the Foundation periodically organizes visits to different pediatric hospitals in the Catalan city.

In this way, Lamine Yamal, Balde, Cubarsí, Sergi Domínguez and Hansi Flick were able to share the morning at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital, where they have lived very emotional and unforgettable moments with all these children, some of whom suffer from serious illnesses; They have signed autographs, taken photos and offered them various gifts, spreading smiles, excitement and joy, an excellent therapy for them.

The list of hospitals that received players is completed by the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital, Sant Pau Hospital, Parc Taulí Hospital in Sabadell, Terrassa Hospital, Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital, HM Nens Hospital and Ronald McDonald House.





