FC Barcelona is experiencing a complicated situation in terms of casualties in the team. Although some players recover, others have long-term injuries. For this first leg match of the round of 16 of the Champions League, Xavi Hernández will not be able to count on some important players in his plans, so he will have to put together a competitive team to get a positive result from this match.
Thus, we review the players that the Spanish coach will not be able to count on for this important match against Naples.
Gavi
The Spanish midfielder suffered a torn cruciate ligament last November, while playing a match with the Spanish team. This is a very sensitive loss for Xavi Hernández, who will almost certainly miss the entire season, in addition to the Euro Cup with Spain.
Marcos Alonso
The Spanish defender has had back problems for months, which made him undergo surgery. Although he did not have many minutes, the loss of Alejandro Balde makes his return to the playing fields even more necessary, which is not expected, in principle, until the month of March, so FC Barcelona will have to pull quarry or position changes to solve this difficult ballot.
Alejandro Balde
Another muscle injury in the Barça team, although this one of greater severity, and this is already beginning to worry within the club, due to the number of injuries in this regard during this campaign. The player has undergone surgery and it is confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season. He will not be coached by Xavi Hernández again.
Sergi Roberto
This is an injury to the Achilles tendon. The recovery date is somewhat difficult to predict, since when his absence was confirmed, it was estimated that it would be a couple of weeks, but today everything indicates that Sergi Roberto will have to spend more time in the dry dock.
Joao Felix
The Portuguese was one of the last to be injured. With his sprained ankle, he is expected to return to the field at the end of this month, so we will see how the talented attacker develops.
Ferran Torres
The Spanish winger is another of the sensitive casualties of Xavi Hernández's team. The player was performing at a good level, and his muscular problems will keep him off the playing field initially until the end of this month of February.
FC Barcelona does not have sanctioned players for this match, so Xavi Hernández will be able to count on all those players who are not out due to injury for this important Champions League round of 16 match.
