Barcelona will face Granada in a new round of LaLiga EA Sports at the Lluís Companys Stadium next Sunday at 9:00 p.m. With both teams eager to score points in La Liga. We will see how Xavi's team reacts.
Below we leave you with all the injured and sanctioned players of FC Barcelona for this match against Granada.
Ter Stegen
He underwent surgery for lumbar problems, but it is said that he will be available for the next game against Granada and is already training with the group. He will undoubtedly be there for the Champions League match.
Gavi
The Spanish midfielder suffered a torn cruciate ligament last November, while playing a match with the Spanish team. This is a very sensitive loss for Xavi Hernández, who will almost certainly miss the entire season, in addition to the Euro Cup with Spain.
Marcos Alonso
Marcos Alonso had a similar problem to that of the German goalkeeper, which also made him undergo surgery. Although he did not have many minutes, the recent loss of Alejandro Balde makes his return to the playing fields even more necessary, which is not expected, in principle, until the month of March, so FC Barcelona will have to throw of quarry or changes of position to solve this difficult ballot.
Raphinha
The skilled Brazilian winger injured his hamstring in the last semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup between FC Barcelona and Osasuna. However, his return is scheduled for the month of February, so we will see under what conditions the attacker returns.
Alejandro Balde
A new muscle injury, and this is already beginning to worry within the Barça club. The player underwent surgery today and it is confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season. He will not be coached by Xavi Hernández again.
Sergi Roberto
This is an injury to the Achilles tendon. The recovery date is somewhat difficult to predict, since when his absence was confirmed, it was estimated that it would be a couple of weeks, but today everything indicates that Sergi Roberto will have to spend more time in the dry dock.
Joao Felix
The Portuguese player was the last to be injured. Joao Félix has been injured in training and will not be available for the match against Alavés.
Ferran Torres
As if there were not a few injuries that FC Barcelona has suffered throughout this season, during the match against Osasuna the injury to Ferran Torres was added, who will not be available for approximately a month.
İlkay Gündoğan
He was injured in the 60th minute of the previous match against Alavés due to muscle pain. The extent of the injury is still unknown but the German midfielder will not be in the game against Granada.
The only player who will miss this match due to suspension is Vitor Roque who saw two yellow cards last game against Alavés. To all the absences due to injury, this one due to sanction is added.
