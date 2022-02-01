The azulgrana team valued liquidating the French right winger’s contract before the end of the market and, according to Sports world, it does not close to do it once finished. Xavi Hernández will have the last word, depending on the plans he has.
Ousmane Dembélé will not leave money in the coffers of FC Barcelona leaving before the expiration of his contract, given that the winter window of transfers lowered the curtain at midnight. However, the media from Barcelona assures that a meeting will take place today to address the issue and it could be terminated by paying what remains to be collected until June.
The culé discipline would be hurt by the refusal of the Frenchman to leave a club with which they consider that he is not committed. During the Deadline Day he was linked with Arsenal, as a potential bargaining chip for Pierre-Émerick Aubameyang, and even Chelsea and Tottenham, but neither option fluctuated, much like Paris Saint Germain had before.
Joan Laporta himself acknowledged negotiations for him to land in the Premier League last night at the gala Sports world: “With Dembélé, various solutions have been proposed. The last one that has been proposed now depends on the player accepting it so that he can go to an English club.”
FC Barcelona already warned the footballer through a video where Mateu Alemany invited him to look for a team, on January 20, with eleven days until the market closed. Mateu Alemany, general director of the entity, explained it as follows:
“We have made different offers for the player to continue with us and they have been systematically rejected by his agents. Today it is clear that the player does not want to continue and is not committed to Barça’s future project. He has been told that he must leave immediately and we hope that a transfer will take place before January 31”.
Given the inability to reach an agreement, it will be studied to terminate the contract so as not to have to continue seeing him in the locker room for the rest of the season, where it remains to fight to finish among the top four in LaLiga and do well in the Europa League.
Ousmane Dembélé arrived at Can Barça in the summer of 2017 at a rate of 105 million fixed and 40 in variables that were paid to Borussia Dortmund, of which 140 have already been totaled. He landed as an emergency solution after the payment of the clause (222M) of Neymar Da Silva by Paris Saint Germain and it has not ended up being a solution.
He has played 129 games with the Barça discipline in just over four and a half seasons, an average that does not reach 29, having missed numerous commitments due to injury. It has not been a profitable incorporation, far from it, but today this stage could end.
Joan Laporta will appear before the media to discuss the results of the investigation of the accounts of the previous board of directors and, after explaining them, Sports world He points out that he could deal with the subject of the French far right. It remains to be seen if they have him for these months after having incorporated Ferran Torres and achieved the transfer of Adama Traoré in the same demarcation.
#Barcelona #plans #rescind #Dembélé
