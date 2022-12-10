The World Cup is coming to an end, and the vast majority of clubs are beginning to face one of the most important months of the year with some fear: January. Players who end their contract in June 2023 can start negotiating with any other team from the start of the new year.
Barcelona has three very important renovations in mind, and today in 90min we are going to talk about those three players:
Alejandro Balde
The very young Spanish winger ends his contract with the Barcelona team in June 2024, but his spectacular projection has made the Barça leaders want to renew him for many years. Of the three, it is the renewal that is in the best direction, since before the start of the World Cup they had already met on different occasions to try to reach a fair agreement for all parties.
It seems very difficult for Alejandro to leave the ranks of FC Barcelona in the coming years. His goal is to succeed in his life team.
Inaki Pena
Everything pointed to the fact that in Barcelona they trusted Arnau Tenas more than Iñaki peña, and that is why the culé youth squad player left on loan, in January of last season, to Turkish Galatasaray.
His good work in the Ottoman team gave him a position as second goalkeeper this season, and it must be recognized that every time Marc André ter Stegen has not been available, he has shown that he is a guaranteed goalkeeper.
His contract also ends in June 2024, and Joan Laporta wants to get going to extend it for a few more years.
lamina yamal
The 15-year-old youth is the fashionable player of the Masía. The objective of the culé dome is to begin little by little to think about making him a long-term professional contract and with a termination clause that allows Barça not to have to keep an eye on his future. Of the three renovations, it seems to be the one in the least hurry.
