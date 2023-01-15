Xavi Hernández wins his first title as coach of FC Barcelona and he does it in style, after beating historic rival Real Madrid in the Super Cup final played in Saudi Arabia.
The game began at a slow pace, while both teams faced each other, but FC Barcelona soon began to dominate. Real Madrid was erratic with the ball but managed to hold off the blaugrana, until after half an hour Gavi invented a play that ended with a great goal that left the whites practically on the canvas.
Far from responding with pride, Real Madrid continued with the same approach and attitude, while the blaugrana remained very comfortable. The whites did not shoot on goal throughout the first half, and in another good play by Gavi who was the best man of the match, the youth player assisted Lewandowski who did not miss and scored the second.
In the second half, Ancelotti had to make changes because Modric and Kroos were unrecognizable today. This injected some intensity into the whites, who managed to generate some dangerous chances, but the game was sealed when Ceballos gave Gavi a ball and he again provided an assist, this time for Pedri, who scored the third.
With this both Real Madrid was sunk and FC Barcelona began to like themselves with walls and quality touches to the delight of the public. The game would die with this result, although the whites would seek to make up the result, and they would achieve it at the last minute through Benzema. The blaugranas win the Super Cup, number 14 for the Catalan club’s showcases.
