Barça took the lead after half an hour of play. The ball came at the feet of Gavi, who outwitted Thibaut Courtois in a controlled manner. Just before half-time, Robert Lewandowski doubled the score after good preparatory work by Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder gave a good through ball to Gavi, who returned the ball to Robert Lewandowski. The Pole simply pushed the ball into the goal. Through Karim Benzema, Real Madrid did something back in stoppage time, but it was too late for a final offensive.