He Spanish football andIt is known worldwide for its intense and enduring rivalry between two of the most iconic clubs in the country: FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. One of the points of contention among fans is which of these two teams was founded first.

History of Barcelona Football Club



The adventure of the creation of the FC Barcelona soccer team began in 1899, when a group of young people, foreigners and Catalans, who lived in the city of Barcelona, ​​had the idea of ​​founding a soccer team, seeing the great expansion and growth of soccer and other sports of British origin on the European continent .

Hans Gamper, founder of the Club, he was the soul and driving force for the first 25 years. His commitment to the FC Barcelona goes beyond its facets as a player, manager and president.



Gamper of Swedish origin, arrived in the Spanish city in 1898 for professional purposes; However, in his spare time he played football with a group of colleagues in the streets of the Catalan capital, for which reason On October 22, 1899, he published an advertisement in Los Deportes magazine calling for the formation of a professional soccer team.



Days later, on November 29, Hans Gamper and eleven other men (Otto Kunzle and Walter Wild from Switzerland, John and William Parsons from England, Otto Maier from Germany and Lluís d’Ossó, Bartomeu Terrades, Enrique Ducay, Pere Cabot, Carles Pujol and Josep Llobet from Catalonia) meet at the Gimnàs Solé to form an association that will bear the name and the shield of the city: FC Barcelona.

First shareholders and creators of the FC Barcelona team. Photo: Image taken from the website Fcbarcelona.es

FC Barcelona used the same shield as the government of the city of Barcelona, in a sample of the will that he had to identify himself with the city that welcomed him and to merge with it.

In 1910 the team’s board of directors wanted the Club to have its own symbolfor which reason a contest was called to change the entity’s emblem and the format that, with more or less variations, has reached the present day, is adopted.

Of Filipino origin, Paulino Alcántara made his debut in the 1911-12 season when he was only fifteen years old. He is considered the first popular star of Barça and the top scorer in the club’s history until the appearance of Argentine Lionel Messi, with 395 goals.

The season 1908-1909 marked the beginning of the dominance and greatness of FC Barcelona in the Catalan Championship. Until 1919, Barça, as it is known by its fans, won the championship five times.

In the 1920s, soccer became a mass sport. He FC Barcelona continued to attract a good deal of football attention thanks to a dream teamformed by figures like Samitier, Alcántara, Zamora, Sagi, Piera and Sancho, who became the first great mass idols of Barcelona.

This mythical team made the fans grow and led to the construction of the Les Corts field in 1922, the first stadium owned by the Club, which was inaugurated on May 20, 1922. In 1923 the Club exceeded 10,000 members.

Les Corts Stadium, the first field owned by the Club, which was inaugurated on May 20, 1922. Photo: Image taken from the website Fcbarcelona.es

Of all the triumphs of the decade, the most celebrated was the Spanish Championship or Copa del Rey, in 1928. In the final, played in Santander, Barça defeated Real Sociedad 3-1 after having tied the first two games to one goal. The goalkeeper Plattko, who ended the final seriously injured, was the great hero and was immortalized in an emotional poem by Rafael Alberti.

History of Real Madrid Football Club



The team Real Madrid Football Club, popularly known as Real Madrid, It’s one of the most successful and recognized clubs worldwide. Its history dates back to year 1902, when a group of students and football fans in Madrid came together to form the Madrid Football Club.

Founded by Juan Padrós and Julián Palacios In 1902, the club traditionally wore its first kit in white. The royal honorific is Spanish for “royal” and was bestowed on the club by King Alfonso XIII in 1920 along with the royal crown on the emblem.

In the early 1920s, Real Madrid once again became a pioneer in Spanish football. The white entity made a series of trips abroad, which made it an international benchmark. Faced with such significance, the club made two more stadium changes at this time. First, to Ciudad Lineal Velodrome and later built Chamartin.

First Real Madrid payroll. Photo: Image taken from the website realmadrid.es

Upon the incorporation of Ricardo Zamora, in the decade of the 30s, it was followed by those of Cyriacus and Quincoces. They all made up the best defense in the world and as a consequence the Spanish team obtained four titles (two in the League and two in the Cup) in four years.

Ricardo Zamora, Ciriaco and Quincoces at Real Madrid, year 1936. Photo: Image taken from the website realmadrid.es

Between 1941 and 1950, during the Civil War, the entity’s future successes would emerge and rivalry with FC Barcelona. It was necessary to rebuild the Chamartín stadium, make a new team and resume the pulse of the competition. Challenges that, thanks to the figure of Santiago Bernabéu, were achieved and overcome. In this decade, the foundations were laid for what over the years would be recognized as the Best Club of the 20th Century.

European football acquired a high level. Aware of this, at the beginning of the 50s The prestigious French journalist Gabriel Hanot devised a competition in which the champion teams of each European League will participate. His colleague Jacques Ferrán joined the project. Both drafted a regulation that reached the headquarters of the European Football Union (UEFA).

They named a commission with Santiago Bernabéu as one of their vice-presidents. The championship came to fruition in 1956. Real Madrid won the first European Cup in history on June 13 of that year.

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF are two of the most emblematic and successful football clubs in Spain and the world. There are some differences regarding its foundation, the historical evidence and the reliable sources found in their corresponding web pages, indicate that it ishe FC Barcelona is slightly older, having been founded in 1899. However, both teams have a rich history and a rivalry that has transcended time.

