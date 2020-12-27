After the quarrels about his person last summer, Lionel Messi is now treated very carefully FC Barcelona. Now the star can even look forward to an extended vacation.
Barca will have to face SD Eibar on the last Tuesday of 2020, but like the Spanish broadcaster Cadena COPE reported, Messi will then be on vacation in Argentina and will therefore not be available to his team.
Because after the game in Valladolid last week, Messi got on a private jet and flew to his home in Argentina to spend Christmas with his family. Messi is expected back in Spain on the first day of the new year and will be back on the team two days later for the game in Huesca.
Barca officials want to do everything they can to convince Messi to stay. Before the presidential election, each candidate advertises his plan for how he wants to keep the Argentine. In any case, Messi’s future is still completely unclear.
