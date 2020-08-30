The conflict between Lionel Messi and FC Barcelona is coming to a head. The club’s superstar skipped a corona test, which the club has made mandatory for training on Monday.

A young fan of the Argentine superstar waited in vain for Messi on Sunday at the entrance to Barcelona’s Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training ground

D.he world footballer Lionel Messi, who was determined to change, stayed away from the mandatory corona tests at FC Barcelona. The 33-year-old did not meet his appointment on Sunday at 10:15, the Spanish media reported unanimously. This means that the Argentine should not take part in the first training session in preparation for the new season on Monday at 5.30 p.m. in the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper training center. After the missed test, this is prohibited according to the security rules of the Primera División.

The test and training boycott exacerbates the conflict between professional and club. The attacker wants to leave the Spanish runner-up from Catalonia for free. He relies on a clause that allows him to do this until shortly before the end of a season. Barça replied that the deadline for this was June 10. According to the club’s stance, according to the contract, which runs until the end of June 2021, Messi should have announced his will at least 20 days before the end of the season.

Unlike Messi, professionals also appeared on Sunday for the PCR tests that the club put on the sales list after initial discussions with new coach Ronald Koeman. These include striker Luis Suárez, who is associated with Juventus, former Bayern professional Arturo Vidal and former Schalke Ivan Rakitic. Rakitic is said to be about to return to his former club and Europa League winner Sevilla FC.

