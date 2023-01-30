From FC Barcelona they have assumed that they see seeking reinforcements in the winter market as something more than improbable and, in the event that Héctor Bellerín ends up leaving, the idea would be that both Gavi and Araujo have a new contract at the Catalan club , reports Sports world.
In the event that the right-back, Bellerín ends up leaving the blaugrana entity, thus being the third casualty of Xavi Hernández’s men in this winter market after Piqué withdrew and that Memphis has signed for Atlético de Madrid, they are not considering signing another player. Nor will they do so after Dembélé was injured between five and six weeks after the last league match against Girona, corresponding to matchday 19 of LaLiga which resulted in a victory for the locals by a goal to nil.
The sports director of the Catalan entity, Mateu Alemany, showed calm in the moments before the last game in Montilivi, affirming DAZN that “Gavi and Araujo are renewed and armored, with clauses of 1,000 million each”, FC Barcelona currently only has one thing in mind: registering the two footballers with their new contract in LaLiga. So far, the league competition board has denied Barcelona the registration of Gavi since they understand that the Squad Cost Limit is exceeded.
Due to this, and the fact that Bellerín’s record is not one of the highest in the squad, they are confident that the possible departure of the winger added to the previous departures of Memphis and Piqué could reach that margin to register Gavi and Araujo with their new contracts.
