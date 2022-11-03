In the constant attempt to find the ideal formula to reconfigure a highly competitive team, FC Barcelona does not stop hunting for players who can contribute to Xavi’s tactical system but who have a high level of football.
According to the newspaper Sport, Mateu Alemany would have met with the legal representative of the Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho. The various information currents, the naturalized Italian midfielder would be one of the many chosen by the culé team, who could join the squad for the next transfer market in January. Alemany addressed the media and made it clear that they will continue to shake up the market and that they will most certainly land a couple of signings, but that departures are also expected.
The Blaugrana understand that Busquets’ departure is just around the corner and in sports planning they don’t want to be left behind in this situation. Jorginho, would be one of the chosen ones, but not the only one, since the coaching staff of the culé team insistently requested the signing of two midfielders for the next transfer window. The naturalized Italian midfielder joins a list that includes important names such as Ruben Neves, Ngolo Kante (his club mate) and last but not least, the crack of the Manchester City, Bernard Silva.
The directors of FC Barcelona maintain the hope that with these possible signings the team can recover its best level in order to compete face to face with the biggest teams at European level.
