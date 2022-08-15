After the draw against Rayo Vallecano, Xavi wanted to communicate to the Blaugrana leaders that he considers that the squad is not yet complete. The club wants to sign some pieces, but it also needs to release some players. Players like Memphis Depay, Frenkie De Jong and Martin Braithwaite, are the ones chosen to make money and be able to go to the market.
The most desired by the Catalans is Bernardo Silva, Manchester City midfielder, with whom Barça has had a pre-agreement for weeks. In recent weeks, the English club denied that it would accept the offer of 60 million euros that FC Barcelona made, although the pressure could make them accept that amount, since the player could request the transfer request. On the other hand, the Portuguese footballer has a verbal commitment with Guardiola, since last season the Catalan coach promised him that he would let him go if a good offer arrived this summer.
Guardiola has always explained that he is not in favor of keeping players in the squad against their will, so all these factors could facilitate the departure of a Bernardo Silva who is crazy about going to Barça.
On Saturday, after beating Bournemouth, the Portuguese was the last to go to the locker room and stayed on the pitch receiving the affection of the fans, something that many have interpreted as a farewell. According to sources close to Barça, the Catalan club is preparing an offensive to sign Bernardo Silva to try to have him in the squad as soon as possible. The offer they are preparing is 60 million euros, but they could increase the amount a bit to try to convince Manchester City.
The English consider Bernardo Silva as a fundamental piece in their project, and although they are willing to negotiate for him, they do not have the need to sell him for an amount that is not satisfactory.
#Barcelona #launches #signing #Bernardo #Silva
Leave a Reply