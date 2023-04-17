FC Barcelona admits that it made payments to a former referee for years, but denies that the money was intended to influence the arbitration and results of matches. “We are victims of a smear campaign,” President Joan Laporta said at a press conference today.

Barça president Laporta has waited two months to comment on the serious allegations of possible corruption as he awaits the results of an internal investigation, he said. And that investigation is clear, according to him: ,,There have been no behaviors within the club that would be punishable as an offense of sporting corruption, nor is there evidence of influencing the competition.

Justice has opened an investigation into the payments made by the club to former referee José Maria Enriquez Negreira, who received €7 million from Barcelona between 2001 and 2018, when he was vice-chairman of the Football Association’s Technical Committee of Referees.

• Barça also under magnifying glass at UEFA: investigation into possible bribery "Those were legitimate payments for technical and professional advice from people in the arbitration world, but that is not prohibited, and certainly not punishable," said Laporta. ,,We have invoices for that, plus at least 629 reports and 42 CDs that we received from Negreira and were able to locate. It is seventeen years of work, and the amount paid is not exceptional for that."

The president of Barça, which looks set to win the Spanish championship this season, said the club is the victim of a smear campaign designed to “shake and take over” the club, referring to the possibility that FC Barcelona could be obliged to become a limited liability company because of the many (financial) problems.

"We have been publicly lynched, including by the media," said Laporta. "And we don't deserve that. Not only our credibility, but that of all football is at stake. Let's wait for justice. We've been found guilty before the judge has passed. After its investigation, the tax authorities have not been able to prove that Mr. Negreira's payments to companies have influenced the arbitration or the results of matches. That cannot be proven, because it never happened."



At a meeting with a Barcelona supporters club in Getafe, where the team drew 0-0 on Sunday, Laporta already gave an idea of ​​what his defense would be last weekend. ,,They have made the case much bigger than it is because there is an ex-referee involved. But that man (Negreira, ed.) had no way to influence the results of matches, because he was not responsible for appointing the referees.”

He also said he finds it strange that rival Real Madrid has supported the accusation of the judiciary, according to him “a club that historically has a lot of advantage when it comes to arbitration”. At his press conference, he repeated the criticism of Real Madrid and the Liga, the organizer of the Primera División, which has also supported the accusation.

The question is whether Laporta's explanation is sufficient to avoid a possible penalty from UEFA. The European association has already asked for information and can take action, for example by excluding Barcelona from the Champions League next season, without a court conviction.

