Lamine Yamal is coming off an impressive Euro 2019 with Spain, where he was voted the best young player of the competition. Now, the young star of the Barcelona He will change his jersey number and it seems that he will wear that of a club legend.
Ahead of a new season with FC Barcelona, Lamine Yamal would be about to change his number 10. The young Catalan star would recover the mythical number 10, belonging to Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Riquelme and Rivaldo before him. All names with a great career at the club but which also demonstrates the hope they have in the striker who is barely 17 years old.
FC Barcelona was waiting for the end of international competitions to update its squad numbers. Giving the prestigious number 10 to Lamine Yamal would increase his personal commercial value and help generate huge revenues for the Catalan club.
Last season no Barcelona player wore this shirt and the number 10 was left vacant. It was previously owned by Ansu Fati, who was returning from a loan from Brighton. The Spanish winger can legitimately boast wearing this shirt.
In this case, Sports world reports that Lamine Yamal could be assigned the number 17, free since Marcos Alonso’s contract with the Catalan club ends.
More Barcelona news:
#Barcelona #Lamine #Yamal #change #jersey #number #legendary
Leave a Reply