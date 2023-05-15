FC Barcelona is already Champion of LaLiga. After their 4-2 victory against Español, Xavi Hernández’s men took control of the domestic competition after taking 14 points from their eternal rival. Real Madrid has not been in a position to fight for this League and has not shown the regularity that the club from Barcelona has shown.
In the game, Lewandowski managed to see the goal twice, Balde scored and showed that it is one of the best news that Barcelona has had throughout the course and Koundé, after gaining the place from Puado, connected with a header from a ball from Frenkie de Jong to sing the alirón and leave one of his eternal rivals closer to relegation than ever.
Xavi is proclaimed Champion with some scandalous figures. In 42 games he has managed to win 27 of them, he has drawn in 4 and has lost in only 3. Record figures to which we must add a goal difference of +51. They have only conceded 13 goals all season, thanks in large part to the resurrection of Mar André Ter Stegen.
Barcelona above all has shown regularity throughout the tournament. And that regularity has come thanks to small scores, because on more than eleven occasions the result has been 1-0, something that Xavi had criticized a lot. According to the Tarrassa coach, Barcelona was the most demanding club in the world because they had to win and convince, but what has been seen of the Catalans is that they have been a team that have shone for being defensive, not for being offensive, although Xavi Consider that they are a very offensive team.
After the victory against Español, the festivities will take place at the Spotify Camp Nou; before the local fans, after the game next weekend.
