The year within FC Barcelona is being complicated and although it is still too early to conclude that the team will fail this year, at least today they are on their way towards it. Thus, at the managerial level, movements are already being drawn up thinking about the formation of the club for 2024 and one of the priority signings is the signing of a winger with the talent to make the difference that Raphinha, Ferran, Lamine Yamal and João himself Felix they can't today.
The newspaper Sport He announces that after losing Bryan Zaragoza with Bayern Munich, Barcelona has Savinho as its first option to reinforce the team. The culé team is impressed with the Girona winger who is not even 20 years old, has a goal, assists and has plenty of personality.
Behind the Brazilian is Leroy Sané, who is also a great opportunity due to his complex presence at Bayern Munich. At the bottom of the list is Jadon Sancho, who of the three is the lowest priced, but with so much inactivity it is not clear if he is fit for sport.
The year within Barcelona is not being easy at all, the club is not defending the local title as it should, and not even in their stadium they could beat Real Madrid or Girona, and even Atlético de Madrid, a team they could beat. defeating today is above them with everything and one game less. As for the Champions League, it is true that the culé team returned to the round of 16, but it gives the impression that this is largely courtesy of the group's weakness.
