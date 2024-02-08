The Barcelona board is already working on putting together the squad for next season and one of the players who will leave will be Marcos Alonso. The full-back signed a one-year renewal last summer, but between injuries and absences from the game, he is out of the club, so much so that a replacement is already being sought, according to what they point out from Sports world.
FC Barcelona wants to sign a left-back who is behind and puts pressure on Alejandro Balde, having two names on the table. One is the young Alex Vallethe team's youth team, on loan with Levante and growing significantly.
More news on the transfer market
The second is Sergio Cardonawho at 24 years old is at a great level with the Unión Deportivo Las Palmas and ends his contract at the end of the year, at the moment far from renewing and has a lot of credit within the culés plans, especially due to his status as a free agent, synonymous with savings and minimum spending.
Another player who will also be out is Sergi Roberto. .
In addition to the departure of with what Laporta wants for next year.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Barcelona #replacement #Marcos #Alonso
Leave a Reply