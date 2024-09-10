From the departure of Ilkay Gündogan, FC Barcelona The Catalan club lacks experience in midfield. Although Hansi Flick has decided to trust the youngsters, a leader is needed to teach them. In this regard, the Catalan club has made a name for itself, according to reports from Sports World .
When his contract expires in 2025, Thomas Partey is the target of the Catalan club, according to the Catalan media. Currently at Arsenal, they do not think that Partey’s future is heading towards a contract renewal. The midfielder is also expected to play less this season with the arrival in London of Mikel Merino, who would replace Declan Rice in the Ghanaian’s position.
Partey has already played in LaLiga with Mallorca and Almería, but he really stood out and began to make a name for himself with Atlético de Madrid, where he made a name for himself by winning La Liga in 2020, before signing for the Gunners a few months later for a fee of 50 million euros. And now, once again, he could return to Spain.
Although Barça are interested in his experience in La Liga and European competitions, the Ghanaian international (49 caps) could also return to Atlético Madrid, who would be interested in the return of the defensive midfielder. For their part, Juventus have already prepared a three-year contract offer to secure his services as well.
European clubs are not the only ones who want to sign the player, as Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli could also go all out to attract Thomas Partey, according to sources from Sports World.
