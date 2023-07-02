He FC Barcelona He has been linked to several ‘top’ names since January, but little by little expectations are decreasing given the financial limitations of the team. After the signing of Gundogan, the team is reinforced with a world-class player, but this signing reduces the chances of signing top-level players in other positions, so more viable options for the Barça team begin to emerge.
What positions does FC Barcelona want to strengthen?
Xavi has been quite clear with the board with the positions he wants to strengthen. Despite bringing many players last summer, the coach believes that a right back and a midfielder will be essential to face next season.
What alternatives do you look for on the right side?
The ideal incorporations for the club would be Juan Foyth or Cancelo. The Portuguese will not continue with Bayern Munich and his future does not go through Manchester City, but his record is too high for Barcelona. For his part, Foyth is a cheaper option but it entails paying his transfer, so he is out of budget. last name is Ivan Fresnedawhich due to the limitations seems the closest to reach.
What alternatives do you look for in the midfield?
The dream of Barcelona would be to sign Kimmich, but it is a completely impossible option, so Zubimendi and Parejo became the most affordable options. Once again, the arrival of Gundogan has changed the planning of the club and now oriol romeu.
Who are Fresneda and Romeu?
Iván Fresneda is a right back who currently plays for Valladolid. Fresneda is one of the Spanish wingers to follow in the future, and came to sound for Real Madrid a couple of seasons ago. The relegation of Valladolid opens the door for Fresneda, who seems to be leaving for sure this summer.
Oriol Romeu is one of Girona’s key players in the midfield. The Spaniard would be an option to close the squad for the coming seasons, but without thinking about the future because he is already 31 years old.
