FC Barcelona is making progress in the summer transfer market. Initially, at the end of last season, the club was considering selling Robert Lewandowski this summer to sign a much younger ‘9’. However, that has changed, at least this year, as between the Pole’s resistance to leaving, added to the arrival of Hansi Flick as technical director, everything indicates that the attacker will remain the star of the culé team, although the board is already considering his generational replacement for 2025.
Reported from the newspaper Sport Barcelona have their sights set on Viktor Gyokeres, the striker who was the top scorer in Portugal’s Primeira Liga last season and also one of the most decisive scorers in the world. His overall numbers, 41 goals and 14 assists in 48 games, have put the Swede in the sights of the most powerful clubs on the planet, the most recent interested party being the Catalan side.
His price this summer is around one hundred million euros, which is why no giant has been able to sign him so far. As for Barcelona, the club will not move in this market for the ‘9’, however, according to the aforementioned source, he is today the first option of the culés to give him the place that Lewandowski will leave in 2025 once his contract ends, as he is a forward who is not only liked for his goal-scoring nature in front of goal, but also, he is the type of scorer who is capable of generating play for his surroundings.
