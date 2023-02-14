The Barcelona prepares to crash against the Manchester Utd by European competitions, specifically the Europa League. The moment the culé team is going through is quite good. Hand in hand with Xavi, they have achieved what seems to be the right tactical system to face big teams. This tactical system allows you to play and correct the absence of important pieces. The rival will not be easy to beat and very surely Xavi He has already analyzed this situation. Despite the casualties that the squad has, the Blaugrana team has other supporting actors in this film and it is that names like Kessie and raphinhathey have jumped and are on the surface as important relief.
To continuation, we will review who are those that right now are injured and sanctioned by part of the FC Barcelona.
Sergio Busquets
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Sprained ankle.
Possible return date: There is no precise information about his possible return, but according to what some experts say, it could be a couple more weeks.
Ousmane Dembele
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Thigh injury.
Possible return date: The Frenchman is expected to have a return in about a month.
No FC Barcelona player has been sanctioned for this match.
