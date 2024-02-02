FC Barcelona will have to face a new day against Alavés while going through a difficult situation in which the numerous casualties in the squad and the poor results are added. The Blaugranas are in fourth position in the table, 10 points behind the leader.
Below we leave you with the injured and sanctioned players of FC Barcelona for the match against Alavés
More news about FC Barcelona
Ter Stegen
It started with a simple back pain, but finally the German goalkeeper needed to undergo surgery to fix the lumbar problems that he had been experiencing for some time. The recovery has been prolonged, but it seems that his return could see the light soon, specifically for the month of February, something fundamental for the Barça team, since he is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
Gavi
The Spanish midfielder suffered a torn cruciate ligament last November, while playing a match with the Spanish team. This is a very sensitive loss for Xavi Hernández, who will almost certainly miss the entire season, in addition to the Euro Cup with Spain.
Marcos Alonso
Marcos Alonso had a similar problem to that of the German goalkeeper, which also made him undergo surgery. Although he did not have many minutes, the recent loss of Alejandro Balde makes his return to the playing fields even more necessary, which is not expected, in principle, until the month of March, so FC Barcelona will have to throw of quarry or changes of position to solve this difficult ballot.
Inigo Martinez
The Spanish center back is not enjoying great continuity in his first season with the Blaugrana team, all due to muscle problems that are hindering him and preventing him from competing at a high level. He is a very valuable player in Xavi's plans, so we will see if he manages to return to his best level and if his injuries are spared.
Raphinha
The skilled Brazilian winger injured his hamstring in the last semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup between FC Barcelona and Osasuna. However, his return is scheduled for the month of February, so we will see under what conditions the attacker returns.
Alejandro Balde
A new muscle injury, and this is already beginning to worry within the Barça club. The player underwent surgery today and it is confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season. He will not be coached by Xavi Hernández again.
Sergi Roberto
This is an injury to the Achilles tendon. The recovery date is somewhat difficult to predict, since when his absence was confirmed, it was estimated that it would be a couple of weeks, but today everything indicates that Sergi Roberto will have to spend more time in the dry dock.
Joao Felix
The Portuguese player was the last to be injured. Joao Félix has been injured in training and will not be available for the match against Alavés.
Ferran Torres
As if there were not a few injuries that FC Barcelona has suffered throughout this season, during the match against Osasuna the injury to Ferran Torres was added, who will not be available for approximately a month.
For this match, Xavi does not have any sanctioned players. So, with the exception of the injured, he has all his players available.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Barcelona #injured #suspended #Alavés #match #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply