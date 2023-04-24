FC Barcelona has LaLiga in his pocket. Rumors of a possible comeback for Real Madrid in the domestic competition have faded with the latest victory for Xavi’s men, 1-0 at the Camp Nou against Atlético de Madrid. The distance is once again 11 points with eight days at stake ahead, a considerable distance to think that the club from Barcelona could lose.
FC Barcelona has recovered two key players for the final stretch of LaLiga, such as Frenkie de Jong and Pedri, both of whom had minutes in the last clash. Below we show you the three footballers who are causing withdrawal at the moment:
DEMBÉLÉ
The Frenchman’s injury is coming to an end. He has already been seen training on the field and little by little he is going to enter into the dynamics of the group. Barcelona, by not playing anything, does not want to risk the least with him. As soon as the doctors and the player consider that he is 100% he will return to the pitch, not before.
CHRISTENESEN
He suffered a calf injury and is doubtful for the next game against Rayo Vallecano. In the same way that with Dembélé they don’t want to take risks with him, because right now the left-handed central position is being occupied by Marcos Alonso. His return is expected in the next few days.
SERGI ROBERTO
The last footballer who has fallen into the Can Barca infirmary is Sergi Roberto. The youth player has suffered a hamstring injury and his return is expected at the beginning of May. It all depends on how it evolves, there is no specific date.
For this match Xavi will have all his men except for the injured ones, since he has no player suspended.
