On September 22nd, the Barça will travel to the Estadio de la Cerámica to face the Villarreal on day 6 of La LigaThe match, scheduled for 18:30, will be key to continuing to add points in an always difficult visit against a high-level rival.
For this reason, we are going to review which players will be missing from the ranks of FC Barcelona for this match:
Frenkie de Jong is a key player in FC Barcelona’s midfield, both in attack and defence. Unfortunately, an ankle injury will keep him out of action until early October 2024. His absence will weaken Barça’s ability to control games from midfield, where De Jong used to be the perfect link between defence and attack. Flick will need to adjust his line-up to make up for the Dutchman’s absence, likely relying on Pedri and Oriol Romeu to maintain balance in midfield.
Uruguayan solid defender Ronald Araújo will miss the game against Villarreal due to a hamstring injury. This ailment will keep him off the pitch until mid-December 2024. His absence is one of the most worrying for Barça, as Araújo is a key player in defence due to his physical strength, ability to anticipate and skill in one-on-one situations. Araújo’s absence forces Flick to continue rotating in the back line, possibly between Koundé, Íñigo Martínez and Eric García.
Young midfielder Gavi has suffered one of the worst injuries possible in football – a torn cruciate ligament. His absence will extend until mid-October 2024. Gavi is one of Barca’s most energetic and talented players, and his ability to press high, as well as his skill on the ball, make him difficult to replace. Flick will need to adjust his midfield to cover this loss, possibly relying on Sergi Roberto or the likes of Pablo Torre to try and replicate the intensity that Gavi brought to the team.
Fermín López, one of Barcelona’s young emerging talents, will also be out until mid-October 2024 due to a muscle injury in his leg. Although he is not one of the undisputed starters, Fermín had begun to gain ground in Flick’s rotations and his versatility in midfield and attack was a valuable asset. His absence reduces the coach’s options in high-demand games such as the one against Villarreal, but it offers other players such as Marc Casadó the opportunity to gain minutes and experience in important competitions.
Youngster Marc Bernal, considered one of FC Barcelona’s promising prospects, suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of action until early September 2025. For Bernal, this injury is a hard blow to his development as a player, as he had begun to integrate into the first team and show his potential. Although his absence will not directly affect Barça’s immediate performance in current matches, Flick will miss the opportunity to count on this young talent in the near future.
The skilful Spanish playmaker has been one of the star players for FC Barcelona at the start of the season. However, a hamstring injury will keep him out of the team until mid-October 2024. Olmo’s absence is a major blow for the team, as his ability to create chances and assist his teammates was vital in the Blaugrana’s attack. Flick will have to adjust his line-up, possibly giving more prominence to youngsters such as Pedri or Pau Victor to fill the gap left by the Spanish international.
The Danish centre-back is a crucial loss for FC Barcelona’s defensive system. Christensen suffered an Achilles tendon injury that will keep him off the pitch until early November 2024. His absence leaves a significant void in the team’s defence, as he has been a key piece due to his solidity and leadership. Flick will have to look for alternatives, possibly Eric García or Íñigo Martínez, to maintain Barça’s defensive consistency in the face of the demands of facing a very offensive Villarreal.
Spanish striker Ferran Torres will miss the game against Villarreal due to a suspension after receiving a straight red card in the last league game. This expulsion is a significant setback for Barça, as Torres had been an important offensive option, with his ability to play in various positions in attack. Flick will have to rely on alternative options such as Raphinha or Lamine Yamal to cover for Torres’ absence and maintain the verticality and dynamism in Barça’s attack.
