This Saturday, September 28, Osasuna will host Barcelona at the El Sadar stadium for matchday 8 of LaLiga 2024-2025, in a key match for both teams. Osasuna arrives with irregular results, after drawing 0-0 against Valencia and conceding 10 goals in its last four games, although it remains undefeated at home this season. For its part, Barcelona, leader with 18 points, seeks to resume its winning streak after drawing in the previous matchday against Getafe. With a recent favorable history for the Blaugranas, this duel promises to be a difficult challenge for Vicente Moreno’s team.
German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen has suffered one of the worst injuries possible for a goalkeeper: the complete tear of the patellar tendon in his right knee. This serious injury occurred during the match against Villarreal, forcing Ter Stegen to leave on a stretcher. He is expected to be out of action until May 2025. His absence leaves a significant void in Barcelona’s goal, as Ter Stegen has been one of the most consistent and key players in the team in recent seasons. The club will have to turn to its second goalkeeper for the coming months.
Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, a key player in Barcelona’s midfield, is out with an ankle injury. This setback will keep him out until early October 2024. De Jong is crucial in both the defensive and offensive phases, being the perfect link between both lines of the team. Without him, Barcelona lose much of their control in midfield. Flick will have to adjust his lineup and rely on Pedri and Marc Casadó to try to maintain the balance and fluidity that the Dutchman provided.
Uruguayan defender Ronald Araújo is another of the important absences that FC Barcelona is facing. A hamstring injury will keep him out of competition until mid-December 2024. Araújo is a pillar in the Blaugrana defence, known for his physical strength, ability to anticipate and solidity in one-on-one duels. His absence leaves a difficult gap to fill in the team’s defensive line. Flick will have to rotate between players such as Jules Koundé, Íñigo Martínez and Eric García to try to maintain defensive stability in the upcoming matches.
Barcelona’s energetic midfielder Gavi is out of action with a torn cruciate ligament, one of the most serious injuries in football. He is expected to be out until mid-October 2024. His ability to press high, win back balls and his ball-handling skills make him a unique player and difficult to replace. Gavi’s injury forces Flick to make adjustments to his midfield, likely giving more prominence to players like Pablo Torre, who will look to replicate the intensity and energy the youngster brought to the team.
Fermín López, one of FC Barcelona’s rising stars, has also been hit by injury. A muscle problem in his leg will keep him out until mid-October 2024. Although he is not an undisputed starter, Fermín had begun to gain relevance in Flick’s rotations, showing versatility in midfield and attack. His absence reduces the coach’s options for rotating at key moments of the season, but it also opens the door for other youngsters, such as Marc Casadó, to have the opportunity to gain minutes and prove their worth in competitions.
Youngster Marc Bernal, one of the most promising youngsters at Barcelona, has suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury that will keep him out of action until September 2025. Although he was not yet a regular part of the first team, Bernal had begun to integrate into training and matches, showing glimpses of his talent and potential for the future. This injury is a major blow to his development as a footballer, delaying his progression. While his absence will not affect Barça’s immediate performance, his absence will be felt in the long term, losing a young and versatile option for the midfield.
Dani Olmo, one of Barcelona’s stars at the start of the season, will be out of action until mid-October 2024 due to a hamstring injury. His creative ability and vision to create dangerous plays have been fundamental in the team’s attack. With his absence, Flick loses one of his most unbalanced players. The coach will have to adjust his offensive scheme, probably giving more minutes to Pedri or Pau Víctor, who will have the difficult task of filling the void left by the Spanish international in the Blaugrana offense.
Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen is another crucial absentee for FC Barcelona, due to an Achilles tendon injury that will keep him out until early November 2024. Christensen has been a mainstay in the team’s defence, providing solidity, leadership and security in the backline. His absence leaves the team with fewer experienced options in defence, which will force Flick to turn to alternatives such as Eric García or Íñigo Martínez to maintain the defensive structure. Christensen’s absence represents a challenge for Barcelona in high-level and competitive matches.
There are no FC Barcelona sanctions for this match against Osasuna on matchday 8.
More FC Barcelona news on our channel WhatsApp
#Barcelona #injured #suspended #players #Osasuna #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply