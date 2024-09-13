He FC Barcelona is preparing to face Girona at Montilivi on matchday 5 of La Liga with a series of problems that seem to be relentless.
The “curse of injuries” has struck the Catalans again, who come into this match with a considerable list of casualties, some of them key players for Hansi Flick’s system. This situation is not new for Barça, who already suffered several times last season with injuries to their players. This time, the team has a total of seven injured players, several of them considered fundamental for the functioning of the Blaugrana team.
With title hopes in mind, FC Barcelona will have to overcome these absences and seek victory against a Girona side that is a tough opponent at home. Below, we review the situation of the injured and suspended players in the Catalan team.
Christensen is suffering from an Achilles tendon injury and is not expected to return until early November. This physical problem means a crucial loss for Barça’s defence, as the Dane has been a stalwart in defence thanks to his experience and leadership. Flick will have to resort to alternative options to cover his absence, complicating the team’s defensive stability in the coming matches.
Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong, a key cog in Flick’s system, will be out until early October with an ankle injury. De Jong brings control, creativity and a crucial link between defense and attack, traits the team will miss in his absence. Flick will have to adjust his midfield to make up for De Jong’s influence.
Ronald Araújo is injured with hamstring problems and will not be available until mid-December. His absence is particularly worrying for Flick, as Araújo is one of the team’s most solid defenders, known for his ability to read the game and his strength in one-on-one situations. Barça’s defence will lose a lot in terms of solidity and forcefulness without Araújo on the pitch.
Ansu Fati continues to deal with foot problems that have kept him out of the squad. Although no specific date has been specified for his return, it is clear that the team needs his ability to balance and his goalscoring instinct, especially in an attack that has lacked forcefulness in recent games. Flick will have to wait to count on the young talent who promises to be a key piece in his project.
Gavi suffered a torn cruciate ligament, one of the most serious injuries in football, and his recovery is expected to keep him out until mid-October. The midfielder has been a revelation and his intensity, technique and pressing ability are irreplaceable in Flick’s system. His absence will force the German manager to adjust the midfield tactically.
Fermin Lopez will be out until early October due to a hamstring injury. Although not one of the most notable absences in terms of immediate impact, Fermin was gaining ground in Flick’s rotations, showing his versatility and ability to contribute to the team’s play. His absence adds to the multiple absences that Flick will have to manage.
Youngster Marc Bernal, one of Barcelona’s future prospects, has suffered a cruciate ligament injury and will not be back until early May. For Bernal, this injury is a devastating blow to his development, as he had only just begun to integrate into the first team. Flick will miss the chance to see the young talent in action this season.
