Hansi Flick’s FC Barcelona are on a roll at the start of the La Liga season, with three wins in three games and leading the league table. Now the Blaugrana club is preparing for the fourth matchday, where they will host a newly promoted side, Real Valladolid, who lost 0-3 at the Santiago Bernabéu against Real Madrid. The Catalans are preparing for this league match with numerous casualties that will force Flick to organise his tactical scheme.
One of the most significant losses is that of Gaviwho has already returned to training but is not expected to return to the squad until at least October. The young midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in November 2023 and, although his recovery is progressing, the club has decided not to risk his premature return. Gavi’s absence leaves a void in midfield that will have to be filled by other players in a position where Barça already lack depth.
On the other hand, Frenkie de Jong He is still out of training after an ankle injury, which also keeps him out of the match against Valladolid. The Dutchman is a key part of Flick’s system, and his prolonged absence further complicates the situation in midfield. His absence means that the Blaugrana coach will have to resort to alternatives to maintain balance in midfield. He will also be unavailable Ansu Fatiwho suffers from plantar fasciitis.
In defense, Barcelona will also suffer the loss of Ronald Araujowho will be out until November or December due to a muscle injury. The Uruguayan’s injury is compounded by that of Andreas Christensenwho will be away from the pitch for two months.
To these losses we must add the recent, and unfortunately long-term, loss of Marc BernalThe young midfielder who was one of the revelations in the Blaugrana squad at the start of the season, will miss the entire season after suffering a cruciate ligament tear in the previous matchday.
