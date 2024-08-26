FC Barcelona are preparing for their third game of the season in La Liga, but they are doing so with several important absences from their squad. Injuries continue to affect key players, which will force Flick to adjust his strategy for the match against Rayo.
One of the most significant losses is that of Gaviwho has already returned to training but is not expected to return to the squad until at least October. The young midfielder suffered a serious knee injury in November 2023 and, although his recovery is progressing, the club has decided not to risk his premature return. Gavi’s absence leaves a void in midfield that will have to be filled by other players in a position where Barça already lack depth.
On the other hand, Frenkie de Jong He is still out of training after an ankle injury, which also keeps him out of the match against Rayo. The Dutchman is a key piece in Flick’s system, and his prolonged absence further complicates the situation in midfield. His absence means that the Blaugrana coach will have to resort to alternatives to maintain balance in the centre of the field. He will also be unavailable Ansu Fatiwho suffers from plantar fasciitis.
In defense, Barcelona will also suffer the loss of Ronald Araujowho will be out until November or December due to a muscle injury. The Uruguayan’s injury is compounded by that of Andreas Christensenwho will be away from the pitch for two months.
Finally, the star signing Dani Olmo He is not yet registered, which means he will not be able to participate in the match if he is not registered now. With no suspensions in the squad, Barcelona will face Rayo Vallecano with a limited team, looking to overcome adversity to add three vital points at this early stage of the season.
