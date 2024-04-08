FC Barcelona is not having special luck this season with injuries, and not only are essential players being injured, but also, most of them tend to accumulate in the same position, which is the midfield. . But whatever the case, the club wants to go all out and knows that it is not going to be easy against a PSG team that, it must be said, also shares the burden of injuries.
In this case we are going to review the injured players of the culé club who will not be on the field of play for this first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals:
The young Spanish midfielder was seriously injured in a match with the national team a few months ago and there is still no question of returning to the team. It was a tough injury both for him psychologically, since he was at a top level in the world, and for the club, which was possibly losing its best player on the field at that time. The importance of the first line of pressure that Gavi exerts on his rivals helps Barcelona a lot to steal in the opposing half and execute the style of play they are looking for.
Another of the young promises that FC Barcelona has, and that due to injuries is not being able to enjoy and develop. It is true that Balde's season was not the best, and his level seemed to have dropped a little, but at his age irregularity is more normal, and it was probably just a blip that this injury will possibly extend until the end of the year. season.
Unfortunately for all football fans, we have become accustomed to seeing Pedri's name more in the injured section than in the headline section for the match, and Pedri, since he played that Olympics with the national team, has He has been in only 50% of the games his team has played, which are alarmingly high numbers for a high-level player. His tendency towards injuries makes him a player who, despite being very good, is unreliable for an entire season, but I hope he gets better soon and we can continue enjoying the magic of the Canary.
In this case, Frenkie is just a doubt, but we do not think that if it is extremely necessary they will force the Dutchman who is certainly not at 100%. The player had a nasty ankle injury 2 months ago, and although his recovery is on the right track, the club's plague of injuries in the midfield is beginning to require its best players for the most decisive moments of the season.
Luckily for Xavi Hernández, no player from the FC Barcelona first team will miss the duel against PSG due to suspension.
#Barcelona #injured #suspended #match #PSG #leg #Champions #League #quarterfinals
Leave a Reply