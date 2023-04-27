After the defeat against Rayo Vallecano last Wednesday, FC Barcelona is already setting its sights on its next appointment. Betis will have to visit the Camp Nou next Saturday at 9:00 p.m. to play matchday 32 of LaLiga. The team led by Xavi Hernández continues as the leader of the domestic competition, with a gap over Real Madrid of 11 points. The two leading teams in the table had a puncture this weekend and did not add any points.
To continuation show you the lesionados and sanctioned of the FC Barcelona:
IN DOUBT: DEMBÉLÉ AND CHRISTENSEN
In the press conference prior to the clash against Rayo Vallecano, Xavi confirmed that Andreas Christensen and Ousmane Dembélé would return to the squad, since they were already training with the group and had been cleared, although nothing has been confirmed yet. We will have to wait for the official call on Friday to find out if they will be available or not.
They are two footballers that Barcelona need to return to the dynamics of the team. Andreas greatly improves the defensive line, as Marcos Alonso has been playing in that position as a patch. While Dembélé, if he is in shape, he is the most unbalancing player that the Barcelona team has in the hot areas of the field.
LOW CONFIRMED: SERGI ROBERTO
Sergi was injured against Getafe on matchday 29 of LaLiga due to a hamstring puncture and is expected to return to training with the group in the first week of May. It is not a capital loss for Xavi, since he has recovered troops and has plenty of footballers in all his lines.
For this match, FC Barcelona arrives without any sanctioned player. A priori Xavi will be able to count on everything except Sergi Roberto.
