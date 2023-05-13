The time has come for FC Barcelona to finish giving the final blow in terms of the league championship where it currently lives and has first place. He FC Barcelona faces Espanyol this Sunday in the catalan derby with the opportunity to take a giant step towards the title of The league. The Catalans lead the table with 82 points, fourteen points more than the real Madrid, his greatest rival. The team of Carlo Ancelotti they lost second place in LaLiga, which is why they should not allow themselves to be defeated again if they want to catch up with Atlético de Madrid and position themselves as second.
Fortunately for Xavi Hernández, the infirmary is not populated as it was at the beginning and mid-season, which suffered with the casualties of important players such as Pedro, Ousmane Dembele, Ronald Araujo and even the drop in Frenkie de Jongalthough it was for a short time. The Barça coach knows that it is important to be able to compete at the highest level, to reinforce the squad not only with signings, but also to strengthen the physical empowerment plans through a medical program to get the best potential out of each of the players who play high-paced matches every week.
Sergi Roberto
State: Injured
Type of injury: thigh injury
Possible return date: The defender already has an estimated return date and is scheduled for 05/17/2023
No sanctions have been reported for the match against Espanyol in LaLiga. Therefore, Xavi will have the entire squad available, except for the injured Sergi Roberto.
