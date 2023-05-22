Fortunately for Xavi Hernández, the situation in the infirmary has improved considerably compared to the beginning and the middle of the season. During that period, the team suffered significant losses from key players such as Pedri, Ousmane Dembélé, Ronald Araújo and even Frenkie de Jong, although fortunately his recovery time was short. The Barça coach recognizes the importance of strengthening the team not only through transfers, but also by implementing a medical program designed to optimize the physical performance of each player. This strategy becomes crucial to be able to compete at the highest level, especially considering the demanding load of weekly matches.
Significant casualties for FC Barcelona before their confrontation against Valladolid! The Barcelona team will have to do without two key players in this crucial match. Pedri, who has been a prominent figure in midfield, will miss the game due to thigh discomfort. The young talent is expected to rejoin the team at the beginning of June, which means he will have to wait a bit longer to return to action.
On the other hand, Ronald Araujo will also be out due to a calf injury. The stout defender has been a key player in Barcelona’s defensive backs, but unfortunately he will be away from the pitch for more than two weeks. His absence will certainly be felt, as he has proven to be a reliable and hard-hitting defender.
These absences represent a challenge for the Barcelona coach, who will have to look for solutions in the rest of his squad to cover the absences. It will be interesting to see how the team adapts and looks for victory without two of its key players.
Fortunately for FC Barcelona, the Barça team does not have any player sanctioned for this duel. Even so, Xavi Hernández is expected to bring in players who have not had as many minutes throughout the season.
