finally the FC Barcelona he was crowned champion of the highest Spanish competition; The league. The culé team continues to celebrate the title achieved and it is not for less since there was a lot of work in the background for this to happen, hand in hand with Joan Laporta, mateu alemany (who will no longer be linked to the club as of June 30), etc. Despite the fact that they achieved the sacred cry of final victory, it was not always like that and it is that the culés suffered a lot throughout the season, especially in the most complicated sections, because the infirmary had monopolized its best pieces .
fortunately for Xavi Hernandez, the situation in the infirmary has improved compared to the beginning and the middle of the season. In that period, the team suffered significant losses from key players such as Pedri, Ousmane Dembélé, Ronald Araújo and even Frenkie de Jong, although his absence was brief. The Barça coach recognizes the importance of strengthening the team not only through signings, but also through a medical program that optimizes the physical performance of each player. This is crucial to be able to compete at the highest level, considering the demanding pace of the weekly matches.
No injured player is reported for the match against Real Sociedad
For Barcelona’s match against Real Sociedad in the League, the only one penalized for accumulating yellow cards is Gavi.
