Slip of the league champion against a Real Valladolid who was risking his life. Now Xavi Hernández’s men will have to face off against a Mallorca team that will visit FC Barcelona without risking anything since they are guaranteed their permanence. The Blaugrana coach has lost two of his starting players for the match corresponding to matchday 37 of LaLiga.
Next we leave you the injured and sanctioned players of FC Barcelona to face this league match.
Pedro
The young man from the Canary Islands is one of the players who will not be available against Mallorca as he is out due to injury. Pedri suffers from thigh problems that will keep him off the pitch. It is unlikely that he will get minutes again this season.
Ronald Araujo
Another key player in Xavi Hernández’s line-ups, the Uruguayan has been a fundamental piece of the Blaugrana defense this season. Araújo will be out since he suffers from a calf injury that will keep him away from the pitch.
Jules Koundé
Due to a muscle injury, he arrives as a doubt for this penultimate LaLiga game. Koundé may not arrive in time for Sunday’s game at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time.
Xavi Hernández will not lose any player due to suspension for this confrontation, he will only have the casualties of Pedri, Araújo and the doubt of Jules Koundé. Of course, there are certain players from the culé squad that will have to go with lead feet since in the case of seeing one more yellow card they would lose the last game of this season. These players are: Jordi Alba, Dembélé. Kessié, Balde and Ferran Torres.
