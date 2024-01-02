Maybe, thank God, the infirmary is not as full as other years and it does have the majority of the players, but injuries are attacking the stars of the team and that almost damages the structure of the starting 11 even more, suffering casualties that are being reduced. clearly showing in a season that it is not living up to expectations.

Another of the players who will undergo surgery is Marcos Alonso, who is expected to be unavailable for the next 8 games. A month in dry dock for the defender who does not arrive at the best time for the club.

And finally, after Gavi's well-known injury that keeps him out of the game, Pedri has been in the news these weeks for a blow that will not allow him to be on the field against Las Palmas and that leaves the Catalan team in a very bad situation.