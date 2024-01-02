FC Barcelona arrives in Las Palmas with a difficult task in the midfield. The lack of Gavi, the doubts with Oriol Romeu, the lack of rhythm despite the good level of Sergi Roberto or the extreme youth of players like Fermín, make the Barça midfield not easy to line up for Xavi who goes day after day riding a puzzle that another day turns upside down with Pedri's new relapse.
Maybe, thank God, the infirmary is not as full as other years and it does have the majority of the players, but injuries are attacking the stars of the team and that almost damages the structure of the starting 11 even more, suffering casualties that are being reduced. clearly showing in a season that it is not living up to expectations.
In goal we have the very important absence of Marc-André ter Stegen who, despite the great level shown by Iñaki Peña between LaLiga and the Champions League, is not the German goalkeeper. Last year he left an enviable level on the field of play with 26 clean sheets and although this year he was not so good, the operation and consequently the rest that kept him away from the field, is being blamed by FC Barcelona.
Another of the players who will undergo surgery is Marcos Alonso, who is expected to be unavailable for the next 8 games. A month in dry dock for the defender who does not arrive at the best time for the club.
And finally, after Gavi's well-known injury that keeps him out of the game, Pedri has been in the news these weeks for a blow that will not allow him to be on the field against Las Palmas and that leaves the Catalan team in a very bad situation.
In this case and fortunately for Xavi, FC Barcelona does not have any player sanctioned for this matchday but Joao Cancelo is warned and if he receives a yellow card he will be forced to miss the next match.
