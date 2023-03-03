The table is set for him FC Barcelona and the show must go on. The culé team has been carrying a fairly tight and complicated schedule of matches. After having visited the Santiago Bernabeu and beat the Real Madrid, 1-0 in the first leg of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey, are now preparing to receive the Valencia. The day 24 of The league promises intensity and moments of suspense. Barça could not extend the advantage in the previous game when they fell against Almería. That is why this match against the “che” team is important.
If they add three points, they will widen the gap a little more against their greatest rival and pursuer, Real Madrid. But there is an asterisk and that is that the Blaugrana team has a series of casualties that are quite important. To continuation, we will review who are those that right now are injured and sanctioned by part of the FC Barcelona.
Ousmane Dembele
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Thigh injury.
Possible return date: According to the time that you have already been injured, it is expected that you will be available for the match against Real Madrid in the second leg of the Copa del Rey.
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Muscle injury.
Possible return date: Despite the fact that days have passed since his last medical report, Pedri is expected to be available for the match against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
Robert Lewandowski
State: Injured.
Type of injury: Thigh injury.
Possible return date: The same thing happens with the Pole as with Pedri. Although days have passed since his last medical report, he is expected to be available for the match against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey.
Those who will miss the match due to accumulation of yellow cards are Gavi and raphinha.
