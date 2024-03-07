FC Barcelona is experiencing a complicated situation in terms of casualties in the team. Although some players recover, others have long-term injuries and will not play again for the remainder of the season. Below we leave you with the injured and sanctioned players of the Blaugrana team for this league match against Mallorca.
Gavi
The Spanish midfielder suffered a torn cruciate ligament in November, while playing a match with the Spanish team. This is a very sensitive loss for Xavi Hernández, who will almost certainly miss the entire season, in addition to the Euro Cup with Spain.
Marcos Alonso
The Spanish defender has had back problems for months, which made him undergo surgery. Although he did not have many minutes, the loss of Alejandro Balde makes his return to the playing fields even more necessary, which is not expected, in principle, until the month of March, so FC Barcelona will have to pull quarry or position changes to solve this difficult ballot.
Alejandro Balde
Another muscle injury in the Barça team, although this one is more serious, and this is already beginning to worry within the club, due to the number of injuries in this regard during this campaign. The player has undergone surgery and it is confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season. He will not be coached by Xavi Hernández again.
Ferran Torres
The Spanish winger is another of the sensitive casualties of Xavi Hernández's team. The player was performing at a good level, and his muscle problems have kept him off the playing field, now he is in the final stretch of his injury and could even make it to this game. His presence is a doubt
Pedri
In this case, Pedri has an injury to the rectus femoris of his right leg, the same injury that has stopped him for many games this season. Pedri is aware that his injury is going to be long-term and the only thing he hopes for and it is assumed that he will be able to play is the European Championship with Spain.
Frenkie de Jong
And on the other hand, the young Dutchman, Frenkie de Jong, suffers a sprain on the external side of his right ankle. The midfielder's second injury so far this season, and it comes at a critical moment in the season, which makes it very difficult for Barça regarding its future. Frenkie aspires to be on his team sooner, and at the end of March there is a national team break that the player hopes to take advantage of to complete his recovery and be with the team next month.
The only player sanctioned in the ranks of the culé team is Ronald Araújo. The Uruguayan center back will return after the duel against the vermilion team.
