Barcelona will play in LaLiga this coming Monday and in the same way that in El Clásico it arrives with four capital casualties. After the bump in the Copa del Rey, the only thing left for the Catalans to cling to is LaLiga, where they have a 12-point advantage over Real Madrid. It would be unthinkable that they would end up not winning the domestic competition. Below we show you the injured and sanctioned team led by Xavi Hernández:
Ousmane Dembele
He has been injured for a long time, there are already 13 games that he has missed due to this thigh injury. In Barcelona there is no longer so much concern for him, since the bulk of the season is behind him and to compete in LaLiga with Raphinha it is enough. The ordeal that he has experienced since he arrived in Barcelona with injuries is unique, when it seems that he recovers his form he falls injured.
The absence of Pedri is a crucial casualty for the midfield of the Blaugrana team. The canary has been and is a key player in Xavi Hernández’s team. This season he has had muscular problems that have caused him to miss eight games so far.
Frenkie de Jong
The Dutchman suffers from a knee injury that has caused him to miss the last three games. He is expected to return to the pitch in mid-April. His absence is being replaced by a great Frank Kessie who seems to be difficult to get out of eleven when everyone is available.
andreas christensen
The Danish central defender has surprised everyone at the Camp Nou and has made a hole in the center of the defense. He suffers from a calf injury that will keep him out of the field until mid-April.
For this LaLiga match against Girona, the culé team will not have any sanctioned player.
#Barcelona #injured #sanctioned #face #Girona #LaLiga
Leave a Reply