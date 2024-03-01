FC Barcelona is experiencing a complicated situation in terms of casualties in the team. Although some players recover, others have long-term injuries. Below we leave you with the injured and sanctioned players of the Blaugrana team for this league match against Athletic Club de Bilbao.
More news about LaLiga
Gavi
The Spanish midfielder suffered a torn cruciate ligament in November, while playing a match with the Spanish team. This is a very sensitive loss for Xavi Hernández, who will almost certainly miss the entire season, in addition to the Euro Cup with Spain.
Marcos Alonso
The Spanish defender has had back problems for months, which made him undergo surgery. Although he did not have many minutes, the loss of Alejandro Balde makes his return to the playing fields even more necessary, which is not expected, in principle, until the month of March, so FC Barcelona will have to pull quarry or position changes to solve this difficult ballot.
Alejandro Balde
Another muscle injury in the Barça team, although this one is more serious, and this is already beginning to worry within the club, due to the number of injuries in this regard during this campaign. The player has undergone surgery and it is confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season. He will not be coached by Xavi Hernández again.
Ferran Torres
The Spanish winger is another of the sensitive casualties of Xavi Hernández's team. The player was performing at a good level, and his muscle problems have kept him off the playing field, now he is in the final stretch of his injury and could even make it to this game. His presence is a doubt
FC Barcelona will not lose players due to suspension, but it could do so next day since the following players are facing suspension: Ronald Araújo, Joao Cancelo, Oriol Romeu and Lewandowski.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Barcelona #injured #sanctioned #face #Athletic #Club #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply