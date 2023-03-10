Key game for a Barça that continues dreaming of the double. The culés have pending accounts with San Mamés for several years, and it is that getting a positive result from that stadium is a pending task for Xavi Hernández’s men. It will be the first time since the man from Reus was first team coach that both teams will face each other in LaLiga at San Mamés. In the Camp Nou the culés have been much superior to the Basques. (4-0 and 4-0).
Robert Lewandowski
The Pole was injured in the match against UD Almería. The culés lost the three points and also their great star ended the clash with discomfort. Lewandowski could arrive for the clash on Sunday but everything indicates that Xavi will reserve him for the League Classic on the 19th.
Ousmane Dembele
His return is scheduled for after the national team break. At first, after being injured against Girona, the Barcelona doctors estimated Dembélé’s return for the same game against Real Madrid, but finally both Xavi Hernández and his medical team have decided to extend the Frenchman’s loss until April.
Pedro
Unlike Dembélé, his recovery process is being very positive. Even so, Xavi Hernández will reserve the canary for the duel against Real Madrid on March 19. His ailment is in the thigh.
We have to mention Frenkie de Jong. The Spanish coach withdrew the Dutchman from the pitch at halftime in the game against Valencia last Sunday.
Ronald Araujo
The best defense of the squad. He saw the direct red against Valencia by cutting a key counter. He will be present on March 19 at the Camp Nou to face Real Madrid. His leadership is unique. He infects his companions.
