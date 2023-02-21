Barça will face Manchester United this Thursday to try to reach the round of 16 of the Europa League. Both teams have sensitive casualties, but perhaps Barça’s are even more crucial.
These are the players, injured and suspended from Barcelona for the big game on Thursday:
Pedro
The canary will not be available for the great duel of Barcelona. He was injured in last week’s first leg in an action with the ball in the first half.
The player suffered discomfort and requested the change immediately. From Barcelona they suggest that he will be at least one more month in the dry dock.
Ousmane Dembele
The Frenchman has been away from the pitch for three weeks now. In his best moment since I have seen the FC Barcelona shirt, he has been injured again. The objective of the culés is that Dembélé can reach the first game against Real Madrid, the one of the first leg of the Copa del Rey. To this day they are not entirely optimistic with the deadline imposed.
Mention that Sergio Busquets has just returned from the injury he suffered in his ankle against Sevilla. Xavi Hernández confirmed at a press conference that he is physically ready to start at Old Trafford.
Gavi
He will complete the yellow cycle in European competition after seeing a card in the first leg at the Camp Nou when trying to cut a counter against the English in the second half.
Sensitive loss for a Barcelona that will not be able to count on Pedri or Gavi.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Barcelona #injured #sanctioned #players #face #Manchester #United #Europa #League
Leave a Reply