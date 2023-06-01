The LaLiga Champion visits Balaídos this weekend to close the domestic competition after 38 days. A priori, the culés don’t play anything, but Celta de Vigo have a lot to lose, because after six consecutive games without knowing the victory they have the possibility of descending on this last day. Next we show you the injured and sanctioned of Barcelona for this match:
Pedro
One of Xavi Hernández’s midfield engines may not be available for this appointment. Pedri suffers a thigh injury that will keep him off the pitch until mid-June. The canary is one of the best projects for the future in Can Barca and this year he will have the mission of leading the team in the Champions League.
Ronald Araujo
In second place we have Ronald Araujo. The club has communicated that he has a calf injury and the duration of it is estimated to be similar to Pedri’s, he will return in mid-June when the season is over. His last appearance was against Espanyol when the team was crowned League Champion.
Alejandro Balde
The footballer who closes this list is Alejandro Balde who has suffered a serious ankle injury after a very hard challenge from Amath. The club has communicated that he will have an estimated loss of 6-7 weeks. The Mallorca footballer apologized on his social networks for the harshness of the attack committed. Balde is in charge of taking over from Jordi Alba in the left lane of the Camp Nou.
Xavi will close LaLiga without any sanctioned footballer. That is to say, he will have all his players available except for the three mentioned above.
