Barcelona receives Cádiz after the Europa League tie against Manchester United in one of the key moments of the season. The good income that Xavi’s men have in the League means that the team’s casualties do not burden them too much, but the Blaugrana infirmary is beginning to fill up little by little. These are the casualties of FC Barcelona for Sunday:
Pedri’s injury has accelerated the plan with the Barcelona captain and he is expected to return to training today. Thus, casualties in the midfield are limited to the Canarian player.
Pedro
State: Discarded
Injury: Injury to the rectus femoris of the right leg
Return date: He will be out for a month
This is the most sensitive loss of the team. The canary has been done with the center of the field of Barcelona and is a fundamental piece in the operation of the team. Now Xavi will have to adapt the plan for the next four weeks.
Ousmane Dembele
State: Discarded
Injury: Lesion in the rectus femoris of the left leg
Return date: It will be at least two more weeks off
The match against Girona was not the best for the Catalans and Dembele was also dropped. The Frenchman asked for the change because he noticed discomfort in his left thigh and after the diagnosis it is known that he will be away from him for a few weeks. Although they have not given official deadlines from the club, this type of injury usually lasts 4 or 5 weeks, as is happening with Ferland Mendy.
Ronald Araujo
The Uruguayan central defender is one of the fittest defenders in all of Europe, but he will have to watch this match from the stands after serving a penalty for accumulating cards. The center-back saw the yellow card in the 43rd minute of the game against Villarreal. Gavi and Ferran Torres are also one card away from completing the cycle, but both will be able to play on Sunday.
