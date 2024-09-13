FC Barcelona currently have three players in mind to bolster their midfield options in the summer 2025 transfer market, a report claims.
The Blaugrana’s financial problems meant that they were only able to make minimal changes to their squad for the 2024/25 season. Their star signing was Dani Olmo, who arrived for €60 million from RB Leipzig, but they were unable to sign their main target, Nico Williams, from Athletic Club.
FC Barcelona were keen to add a new midfielder to their ranks this summer, and the name of Mikel Merino, who eventually left for Arsenal, was one of the most prominent that the club had considered. Although there wasn’t much money left in the pot in the last transfer window, a return to Camp Nou at the end of this season should significantly increase their income.
According to the newspaper SPORTBarcelona will focus their efforts on signing a midfielder next summer and have drawn up a list of three targets.
At the top of their list is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich, whose current contract at the Allianz Arena expires at the end of the season. Barcelona are also eyeing Kimmich’s Bayern teammate Leon Goretzka, who has fallen out of favour in Bavaria and could be sacked. Hansi Flick coached Kimmich and Goretzka during their time at Bayern and is looking forward to working with them again at Can Barca.
The other name that is generating particular interest at Barcelona is Fabian Ruiz, who has fallen out of favour at Paris Saint-Germain following the arrival of João Neves from Benfica. Any attempt to sign Fabian for Euro 2024 winners could be complicated by interest from their rivals.
The club’s search for a midfielder may also be accelerated by Frenkie de Jong’s uncertain future, with the Dutchman currently refusing the club’s advice to undergo surgery on a foot injury. Barcelona, meanwhile, have been boosted by Gavi’s return to training after suffering brutal anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus injuries last year.
