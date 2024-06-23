In a tense financial panorama, FC Barcelona faces a decisive week for its immediate future. According to a recent news item from the newspaper Sport, “If Barça does not comply with the 1:1 rule there will be no signings. The club only has one week left to close the agreement with Nike and the company that will acquire part of Barça Studios.” This situation highlights the urgency with which the club must act to maintain its competitiveness in the transfer market.
The 1:1 rule, imposed by La Liga, is a financial mechanism that forces clubs to spend on transfers only what they earn from player sales and reduction of wage bill. In other words, Barça can only sign new players if they manage to sell for a value equivalent to the signings they intend to make. This measure was introduced to ensure the financial sustainability of clubs, preventing them from incurring unsustainable debts.
Barça has several options in its squad to generate significant income through sales. Frenkie de Jong, Raphinha and Ronald Araújo are the main names who could leave the club this summer.
Frenkie de Jong, the talented Dutch midfielder, has been a pillar in Barça’s midfield, but his high market value makes him an attractive piece for European clubs looking to strengthen their core. Raphinha, the Brazilian winger, has shown flashes of brilliance and speed, attracting the interest of several teams in the Premier League and the Arab League. On the other hand, Ronald Araújo, with his defensive solidity and youth, is a coveted center back who could contribute a considerable sum if it is decided to sell him. These moves also represent a significant loss of talent, forcing the club to carefully weigh each decision.
In this crucial week, Barça must close agreements with Nike and the company interested in acquiring part of Barça Studios to secure the necessary funds. The pressure is at its peak, and the decisions made in the coming days could define the Catalan club’s upcoming season.
