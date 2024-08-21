Among Hansi Flick’s line-up options for the first LaLiga matchday in Valencia, the fact that Pablo Torre was not a starter in midfield came as a surprise to many. Will a single match change the player’s career?
After a good season on loan to surprise Girona in the 2023/24 La Liga, Pablo Torre returned to FC Barcelona this summer. A starter in all of the Blaugrana’s preparation matches, everything seemed to indicate that the Santander native was going to be a starter in the league opener against Valencia.
The 21-year-old midfielder was not only not in the starting line-up, but he did not even play a single minute of the match. A situation that made the fans, but also the player, question themselves. The club, for its part, has been clear and it is up to the youngster to make his decision.
If the former Bayern Munich coach, his team and the young player discussed this summer, the plan was clear: the club is counting on its midfielder. An approach that ” has not changed one iota despite his absence on the first day,” according to Sport .
Despite everything, the Catalan club will not keep their player. But with the probable departure of Gündogan and the offers for Raphinha (moved to the centre of the field during the first game of the League), the midfielder could quickly see his problem of playing time resolved.
More information about Barcelona on our channel WhatsApp:
#Barcelona #important #decision #future #star #player #Pablo #Torre
Leave a Reply