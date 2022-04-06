It is already an open secret. There is still no official status on the part of the club or the player because there are some pending fringes related to the duration of the contract and some of the clauses and variables that have not yet been fully agreed upon, but we can practically say that Ronald Araújo will continue to be a Barça footballer.
The meeting took place at “Sushi 99” between Mateu Alemany and the representatives of the Uruguayan player: Edmundo Kabchi and Edoardo Crnjar.
The problem that had existed until then was that the leaders of Barcelona offered 2 million euros less than what the Uruguayan’s representatives demanded, and there were offers that came from the Premier League with salaries higher than what FC Barcelona could grant. .
From the outset, the player’s intention was to stay at the club that had given him the chance to succeed in Europe, and Barça was not going to miss out on the opportunity to keep one of the center-backs with the best projection in the world on their team.
In the meeting that took place yesterday, Barcelona slightly increased its offer and added clauses and variables that the player’s representatives accepted. The charrúa lowered his claims a bit to be able to continue playing for Barça.
“There is good intention on both sides. There are no big differences. Need to shore up details. We hope to have a full agreement in the next few days. Now I have to talk to Ronald, I can’t say much more” said Araújo’s representative.
