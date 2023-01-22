FC Barcelona is in a position to take over the services of a striker to replace the departure of Memphis Depay. The Dutch player was not counting on minutes in the Barcelona team and has decided to go to Atlético de Madrid to try to relaunch his career.
Xavi Hernández announced at a press conference that the culé entity would only sell the Dutch player if he is going to carry out another operation that would allow him to be replaced in the squad, since the Catalan coach wants to have two players per position in the offensive field.
The Barcelona club is going to be able to spend 3 million euros in the purchase of a striker. That amount of money comes from two variables.
One of them referred to the reduction of the wage bill by excluding the contract of the Dutch player. The new LaLiga regulation allows FC Barcelona to invest 40% of that amount saved in hiring a new footballer through an operation in this winter market. Barça still had to pay 5.5 million euros net to Memphis Depay in terms of salary for this season, so applying this 40% there are 2.2 million left to undertake the purchase of a new player.
The second variable is the margin derived from the sale of Memphis. The culé club can reinvest 25% of the total profit obtained through the operation, which means €750,000 since the variables are not taken into account. From there come the 3 million euros that Barça can use to reinforce the position of center forward.
