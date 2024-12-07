First red, then only a draw: Coach Hansi Flick botched the dress rehearsal with FC Barcelona for the duel with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Flick saw a red card in the 67th minute of the league leaders’ 2-2 (1-0) draw at Betis Sevilla for excessive complaining.

“I’m really disappointed about it, I thought it would never happen to me,” said the former national coach about his reprimand from the interior before the Betis penalty that made it 1-1, which he couldn’t understand: “It was really just one Reaction for myself, nothing else – I didn’t say anything to anyone.”

Robert Lewandowski (39′) and Joker Ferran Torres (82′) scored for the guests after great preparatory work by Lamine Yamal, Lo Celso (68′) with a penalty and Assane Diao (90’+4) provided new excitement in the Spanish title race. Real Madrid has a chance of reducing the gap in the table with a win at FC Girona.

Another no win for Guardiola in England

The English champions Manchester City are still lagging behind their title claims in the Premier League and have once again dropped points. The ensemble around striker Erling Haaland had to be content with a 2-2 (1-1) draw against relegation candidates Crystal Palace, trained by former Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner. City are already eight points behind Liverpool FC, who have also played a game less. The Reds’ Merseyside derby at Everton FC was canceled on Saturday due to a severe storm.

Daniel Munoz (4th) and ex-Wolfsburg player Maxence Lacroix (56th) brought 16th place in the table. Crystal took the lead twice, Haaland (30th) and Rico Lewis (68th) secured Man City at least one more point. Coach Pep Guardiola’s team was only able to win one of their last eleven competitive games.